INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Indy rents

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Indianapolis is $859, up $84 from last year’s median of $775.

That was a gain of almost 11 percent.

This is according to Zillow, which says it reflects moving trends as people leave high tax states to move to financially friendlier areas.

Truck drivers

Truck drivers lose billions every year waiting at warehouses for loads.

Ft. Wayne has one of the longer wait times in the nation at 184 minutes.

El Paso has the longest waits in the country at an average of 280 minutes.

Only 3% of truckers said they receive detention pay for the at least 90% of their claims to the shippers.

Amazon Alexa

People are suspicious about Amazon’s Alexa.

This could be impacting a program that Amazon launched a year ago, called Alexa for Business.

“The Information” says WeWork killed Alexa for Business and Johnson and Johnson briefly launched and canceled a pilot.

All told, the Alexa for Business program generated less than $300,000 of revenue last year – not much for a company the size of Amazon.

Jobs report

Wall Street will be closely watching the release of the June jobs report this morning, which could provide insight into whether or not the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its July meeting.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate the U.S. economy to have created 160,000 jobs in June.

The unemployment rate is expected to stay put at 3.6%, a multi-decade low.