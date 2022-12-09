Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Inflation report due Friday morning

Friday’s wholesale inflation report is expected to show that we’ve seen peak inflation.

The producer price number due out Friday morning measures what businesses pay for raw materials, a cost that most companies eventually pass on to consumers.

Friday’s report is the last report before the Federal Reserve meets next week.

Survey: Millennials moving back in with parents amid inflation

Nearly 25% of millennials are living with their parents, according to a new survey by Pew Research.

The survey shows that half of those Millenials moved back in with their parents over the last year as inflation surged.

The pandemic drew many young people home in 2020 and now poor finances are pushing even more back home again.

Analysts expect home prices to show first year-over-year decline in a decade

The U.S. housing market’s deep freeze is likely to accelerate next year and result in the first year-over-year decrease in home prices in a decade.

Redfin says the median U.S. home sale price is projected to fall 4% to $368,000 in 2023.

Home markets in the Midwest and Northeast are “likely” to maintain their prices in the year ahead, Redfin says.

FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger

The government wants to block the Microsoft-Activision merger.

Commissioners voted 3-1 to sue to block the transaction, saying it would create a monopoly.

The deal would have made Microsoft the third-largest gaming company.

Keurig Dr Pepper joins energy drink craze

Keurig Dr pepper jumps into energy drinks with a 30 percent stake in Nutrabolt.

Nutrabolt was founded 20 years ago. Investors in the company include comedian Kevin Hart.