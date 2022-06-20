Business

Grab a burger for $7 during Indianapolis Burger Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some of Indy’s best-tasting gourmet burgers are available for just $7 during Indianapolis Burger Week.

Starting Monday, burger lovers can grab a discounted burger at participating restaurants while enjoying special Maker’s Mark cocktail pairings and off-menu specialties. A portion of the restaurant participation fees will go toward Gleaners Community Food Bank.

New this year is the official Indy Burger Week mobile app, which is available for Android and iPhone. Burger enthusiasts will be able to navigate their way through the city and reward their appetites by checking into restaurants and earning points along the way. Anyone who checks into four restaurants will be entered to win a $250 gift card.

Participating restaurants include: