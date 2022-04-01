Business

IU Health: Care costs to be reduced to US average by 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s largest hospital system says it will bring its health care costs down to the national average by Jan. 1, 2025.

IU Health’s plan is in response to the state lawmakers criticism at the hospital network’s out-of-control costs.

In a letter to lawmakers, IU Health says in part, “It’s important to note that there is no simple explanation or solution for America’s and Indiana’s high healthcare costs.

“Proposals aimed solely or primarily at one segment of the healthcare system are unproductive and will not yield the desired results.”

In December, IU Health announced a price freeze for insurance companies that offer health plans through companies.