Business

Leading logistics company coming to Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new tenant is coming to Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis, but it’s not a store or restaurant.

Indianapolis-based Direct Connect Logistix, which specializes in logistics and transportation for the food and beverage industry, will move into what used to be a Nordstrom.

The new location will double the company’s current square footage and provide new perks for employees, including individual work stations, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Direct Connect Logistix says it plans to also create 400 new jobs.

“We are excited to be part of the rebirth of Circle Centre and downtown Indianapolis. I hope the large presence and growth of our company will not only show our commitment to the community but also attract other organizations to invest in and consider downtown as a corporate location,” Nick Likens, DCL president, said.