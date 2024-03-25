Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Government to start tracking unpaid housework

Starting in 2025, unpaid housework could be included in government data as a truer cost-of-living measurement. Economists at Bard College found that women were already performing 78% of unpaid household work before COVID.

Regulators consider big tech break up

Big tech is facing its biggest challenge as regulators in the U.S. and Europe consider if companies like Apple and Google should be broken up.

‘Shark Tank’ star trying to TikTok

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary says he’s assembling a syndicate to try and buy TikTok. The starting bid would be $20 – 30 billion, according to CNBC, where TikTok has been estimated to be worth more than $200 billion.

More than 23 million homes to face internet bill increases

At the end of April, more than 23 million homes in the U.S. will see their internet bills increase by $30 – $75 per month when the affordable connectivity program runs out of money.

Poll: At least 7 hours of home remodeling shows watched per week

A poll conducted by OnePoll found that the average homeowner watches seven hours of home remodeling or renovation content each week.