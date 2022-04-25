Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Study: 2 days in the office is optimal work week

A study found two days in the office is the optimal workweek.

The Stanford study says employees were productive with the hybrid schedule.

The researchers also concluded that those who come into the office just a few days a week don’t feel they’re missing out on things like mentorship, as fully-remote workers sometimes do.

Consumers expected to spend record amount for Mother’s Day

The National Retail Federation projected that consumers will shell out a record amount for Mother’s Day this year.

Total spending is expected to reach $31.7 billion, up $3.6 billion from 2021, according to the NRF’s annual consumer survey.

The average consumer is expected to spend a record $246 on Mother’s Day purchases.

Oil prices drop

Oil prices extended losses today amid persistent worries that prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and potential U.S. rate hikes would dent global economic growth and fuel demand.

Oil was down 5 percent last week.

ExxonMobil bans ‘external position flags’

ExxonMobil will ban “external position flags” like the LGBTQ rainbow Pride flag and BLM flags from being flown outside its offices.

Bloomberg reports in response, employees in Houston are refusing to represent ExxonMobil in the city’s annual Pride parade.

Chick-fil-A adds 2 new menu items

The chicken chain is bringing back the spicy chicken biscuit to its breakfast lineup. The popular sandwich has been missing for six years.

It is also adding a Cloudberry Sunjoy drink to its lineup.