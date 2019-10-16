New restaurant combines beer, games, doughnuts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What does the game Dungeons & Dragons have in common with doughnuts?

They’re part of one of Indianapolis’ newest restaurants.

Doughnuts & Dragons has beer, games and, of course, doughnuts, so no matter how you roll the die, players find something they’re interested in.

Ever since Doughnuts & Dragons earlier this year announced it was opening near Dean Road and 82nd Street, the buzz on social media had customers wondering when the doors would open.

“So, I’ve been waiting since then, basically,” Samantha Darcy said. “Like, come and peeking in the windows and waiting to see when they’re going to open up.”

They finally opened Tuesday after a couple of unexpected delays. Customers said it was worth the wait.

“Between the amazing doughnuts and just the atmosphere is so lovely here,” Darcy said.

Blake Dollive, the general manager and a partner in the business, said, “One thing that we really wanted to emphasize was every arm of the business is good enough to stand on its own. If this were just a taproom, we didn’t have doughnuts, didn’t have games, like the beer is good enough to bring people in and for people to have a good time.”

When customers order, they’re given a special menu filled with over 130 board games they can “order” to the table. From there, servers won’t disturb anyone eating or playing until they hit a call button to ask for service or need help with rules.

“Servers can kind of explain, give you a rundown, general how to play,” Dollive said.

Patrons who want to walk in and play a game but don’t want to order any food will pay a fee. The restaurant has a $1 library upkeep fee in case games get messy, and sitting at the table will cost a few dollars an hour.

Other board game restaurants are out there, but Doughnuts & Dragons operators said the first part of their name sets them above the rest.

“I’m pretty sure we’re the only bar in Indiana with doughnuts,” Dollive said. “I’m not certain about that, but, probably.”

Customers said it’s the atmosphere and how well the games are managed on top of the food that draws them back.

“This is the kind of place you want to sit around for three hours because it’s just a nice atmosphere,” Darcy said. “You know by being here you’re probably among like-minded people and so, I’ve had multiple conversations with strangers today — just, I’ve made some friends in two hours. So, it’s excellent.”

While the store is unique to Indianapolis for now, that could change.

“The hope is to grow,” Dollive said. “The hope is to turn this into a national brand. So for this store, specifically, it’s kind of like a proof of concept. We want to see how it does. We want to try to grow a business here, develop a brand in this community and then venture out into other cities.”

Doughnuts & Dragons store hours are from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m.-midnight Thursday through Saturday, and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.