Nike, Urban Outfitters among retailers shuttering stores temporarily

(CNN) — A growing number of retailers have announced they are temporarily closing stores in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Nike, Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch and more have announced that they are shuttering many or all of their retail stores around the globe through late Marchbecause of coronavirus. They followed makeup brand Glossier and outdoor brand Patagonia, which on Thursday and Friday were among the first consumer goods retailers to announce temporary store closures.

The companies all stressed that their online stores would remain open, though some, including Patagonia, have said shipments could be delayed as employees work remotely.

Apple last month closed retail locations in China during the peak of the outbreak there. On Friday, the company said that while its China locations had reopened, it was closing stores in all other areas of the world.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus on Friday. As of Saturday, nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases had been reported in the United States, while more than 152,000 cases have been reported globally. Health experts have encouraged people to respond by practicing “social distancing,” which includes avoiding large gatherings and maintaining a physical distance of about six feet from other people.

“What we’ve learned together (in China) has helped us all develop the best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response,” Apple said in a statement Friday. “One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance. As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers.”

Many retailers have also closed offices and asked employees who work in other parts of the business to work from home.

Some of the largest grocery chains in the United States -— including Kroger, Publix and Walmart — have also announced reduced store hours in response to the outbreak.

Retailers that have announced store closures:

Glossier:

All stores closed as of March 12, for at least the next two weeks.

Hourly employees will continue to receive their regular pay for the two week scheduled closure.

The company has also delayed the opening of its new Arizona store, which was scheduled for this upcoming Wednesday.

Patagonia:

All stores closed as of March 13. The company said it will reassess the situation and post an update on March 27.

Hourly employees will continue to receive their regular pay.

Neighborhood Goods:

All stores closed as of March 13, through at least March 27.

Hourly employees will continue to receive their regular pay.

Urban Outfitters:

All stores globally closed as of March 14, through at least March 28.

Hourly employees will continue to receive their regular pay.

Includes the company’s other brands: Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Terrain and Nuuly.

Apple:

All stores outside of the Greater China region closed as of March 14, through March 27.

Hourly employees will continue to receive their regular pay.

Stores in Greater China have reopened.

Nike:

All stores in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will be closed March 16 through March 27.

Stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and many other countries remain open.

Hourly employees affected by store closures will continue to receive their regular pay.

Abercrombie & Fitch: