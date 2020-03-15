Business

Nike, Urban Outfitters among retailers shuttering stores temporarily

by: Clare Duffy, CNN Business
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A growing number of retailers have announced they are temporarily closing stores in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Nike, Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch and more have announced that they are shuttering many or all of their retail stores around the globe through late Marchbecause of coronavirus. They followed makeup brand Glossier and outdoor brand Patagonia, which on Thursday and Friday were among the first consumer goods retailers to announce temporary store closures.

The companies all stressed that their online stores would remain open, though some, including Patagonia, have said shipments could be delayed as employees work remotely.

Apple last month closed retail locations in China during the peak of the outbreak there. On Friday, the company said that while its China locations had reopened, it was closing stores in all other areas of the world.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus on Friday. As of Saturday, nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases had been reported in the United States, while more than 152,000 cases have been reported globally. Health experts have encouraged people to respond by practicing “social distancing,” which includes avoiding large gatherings and maintaining a physical distance of about six feet from other people.

“What we’ve learned together (in China) has helped us all develop the best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response,” Apple said in a statement Friday. “One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance. As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers.”

Many retailers have also closed offices and asked employees who work in other parts of the business to work from home.

Some of the largest grocery chains in the United States -— including Kroger, Publix and Walmart — have also announced reduced store hours in response to the outbreak.

Retailers that have announced store closures:

Glossier:

  • All stores closed as of March 12, for at least the next two weeks.
  • Hourly employees will continue to receive their regular pay for the two week scheduled closure.
  • The company has also delayed the opening of its new Arizona store, which was scheduled for this upcoming Wednesday.

Patagonia:

  • All stores closed as of March 13. The company said it will reassess the situation and post an update on March 27.
  • Hourly employees will continue to receive their regular pay.

Neighborhood Goods:

  • All stores closed as of March 13, through at least March 27.
  • Hourly employees will continue to receive their regular pay.

Urban Outfitters:

  • All stores globally closed as of March 14, through at least March 28.
  • Hourly employees will continue to receive their regular pay.
  • Includes the company’s other brands: Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Terrain and Nuuly.

Apple:

  • All stores outside of the Greater China region closed as of March 14, through March 27.
  • Hourly employees will continue to receive their regular pay.
  • Stores in Greater China have reopened.

Nike:

  • All stores in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will be closed March 16 through March 27.
  • Stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and many other countries remain open.
  • Hourly employees affected by store closures will continue to receive their regular pay.

Abercrombie & Fitch:

  • All stores outside of the Asia Pacific region will be closed through March 28. Store closures in North America will begin March 15. Store closures in Europe, the Middle East and Africa will begin March 16.
  • Includes the company’s other brand Hollister Co.
  • The company also withdrew its first quarter and full year 2020 guidance on Sunday due to the uncertainty caused by coronavirus.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE BUSINESS STORIES

Academy of Country Music Awards postponed because of coronavirus

by: Eric Levenson and Steve Forrest, CNN /

 (CNN) — The Academy of Country Music Awards scheduled for April 5 has been postponed and will be rescheduled for September because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement Sunday.

“This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

The event was to take place in Las Vegas and Keith Urban had been announced as the host. Urban, Miranda Lambert, Lindsay Ell, and Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes were expected to perform at the 55th annual awards.

Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and producer Dann Huff led the competitive pack with five award nominations each, and first-time nominee Justin Bieber received four nominations for his work on “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay.

At last year’s event, Reba McEntire hosted and a who’s who of country stars performed, including Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.

As coronavirus spreads around the world, health experts have recommended canceling or limiting large gatherings of people as part of a policy called “social distancing.” The idea is that creating greater distance between people will slow the spread of the disease and ensure that those who do get sick can receive proper care without overwhelming the health care system.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

White House issues work travel restrictions for federal employees

Medical /

Several Indiana churches face first day of closed doors amid coronavirus concerns

Local /

Dick Wolfsie meets Sandi, the dog who spent almost 7 years in an Indiana shelter

Local /

Community Link: Leadership Indianapolis

Community Link /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.