Peloton recalls all treadmills after a child’s death and 70 injuries

FILE - This Nov. 19, 2019 file photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco. Safety regulators are warning people with kids and pets to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and nearly 40 others were injured. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Saturday, April 17, 2021, that it received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes and the death of one child. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(CNN) — Peloton recalled its Tread+ and Tread treadmills Wednesday, and the company admitted it was wrong to fight the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that it do so.

About 125,000 treadmills are included in the recall. The CPSC said that there has been one child death and 70 other injuries tied to the treadmills. But when the federal safety agency issued a warning about the dangers last month, Peloton took the unusual step of refusing to recall them.

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the CPSC’s request,” said Peloton CEO John Foley. “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.”

Shares of Peloton were down 6% on the news.