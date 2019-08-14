Pumpkin lovers rejoice: Fall arriving early at Dunkin’

(WPRI/WISH) — While people are enjoying the last few weeks of summer, Dunkin’ is gearing up for fall.

The doughnut and coffee shop introduced its fall menu and transformed several stores for the season.

The Massachusetts-based coffee chain announced this week its pumpkin menu is arriving at stores nationwide by Aug. 21 and includes a cinnamon sugar pumpkin latte, pumpkin-flavored coffees, and apple cider donuts and Munchkins.

Starting Wednesday, Dunkin’ is also rebranding eight stores to “Pumpkin'” — complete with new signs and decor. Those stores are in:

Providence, R.I.

Upperco, Maryland.

Marietta, Georgia.

Pittsburgh.

Kissimmee, Florida.

Indian Trail, N.C.

New York (at 850 Eighth Ave.)

Boston, 510 S Hampton St., in what Dunkin' called "a nod to our hometown!"

The chain said at each “Pumpkin’” restaurant, the first 250 guests will receive a free small hot or iced pumpkin-flavored coffee. Guests will also receive a free pumpkin-scented Munchkins lip balm while supplies last.