Tasty Takeout: Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux

Prepare your taste buds for a delightful culinary experience as Tasty Takeout welcomes two esteemed guests from “Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.”

Regional Franchise Coach, Adam Cole, and Franchisee, Todd Johnson, joined us to sample an array of mouthwatering dishes.

Get ready to savor the flavors of their renowned menu, including the delectable Hickory Burger, the satisfying Catfish Platter, the refreshing Ahi Tuna Salad, the indulgent Shrimp Po’Boy, the irresistible Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding, and the tantalizing Voodoo Shrimp.

With their expertise and passion for exceptional cuisine, Adam Cole and Todd Johnson will provide invaluable insights into the culinary offerings of Walk-On’s, leaving us craving more of their delectable creations.