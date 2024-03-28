Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

FTC investigating data security at TikTok

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating TikTok over privacy and data security concerns.

The commission is looking into allegations that TikTok and its Chinese parent company, bytedance, deceived U.S. users by denying that people in China had access to their data and also violated a children’s privacy law.

Kroger uses Walmart sales to fight monopoly claim

The future of Kroger and Albertsons’ planned merger could hinge on Walmart, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In February, the Federal Trade Commission sued Kroger over its roughly $25 billion acquisition of grocery chain Albertsons, arguing that the deal would be monopolistic and likely to raise prices.

Kroger is contesting this, noting that Walmart — though not traditionally classified as a supermarket — is the undisputed leader in grocery sales in the U.S. Its total sales are nearly double those of Kroger.

Study: Wealthy more willing to pay for weight loss drugs

Nearly 60% of people surveyed with annual incomes of more than $250,000 said the maximum price they are willing to pay out of pocket for weight loss drugs is more than $300 per month.

Only about 4% of people with annual incomes of less than $75,000 said the same thing.

That’s according to a new report from independent investment firm Evercore ISI.

Various injectable weight loss drugs run about $1,000 per month before discounts.

Computer chip maker to build packaging plant in Indiana

South Korea’s SK Hynix plans to invest roughly $4 billion to build an advanced chip-packaging facility in West Lafayette.

The facility will be close to Purdue University, which has one of the country’s biggest semiconductor and microelectronics-engineering programs.

The Wall Street Journal reports the project is expected to receive state and federal grants and will employ 800 to 1000 people when it opens in 2028.

Dairy Queen to preview summer blizzards

Dairy Queen is offering customers a peek into its DQ freezer for the summer.

The lineup for its summer Blizzard Treat menu features two returning flavors, the Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat and the Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat, among others.