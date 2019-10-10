INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Fort Wayne retire

Ft. Wayne is the 16th best city in the nation to retire.

US News said with its low cost of living and quiet neighborhoods, Fort Wayne, Indiana is an excellent place to retire.

It also says residents in Ft. Wayne have access to the amenities one would expect to find in a large metropolis, like excellent entertainment options and a thriving arts scene.

Small business recession

Most small business owners say they see no recession in the immediate future.

The Small Business Network Alignable said 79% of small business owners don’t see a severe slowdown until the spring at the earliest.

Nineteen percent of the small business owners say 2019 will be their best sales year ever.

Taxes

There’s a free way to file taxes but hardly anyone uses it.

The IRS Free File program is for people with incomes below $66,000.

While 70% of Americans are eligible to use it, only 2.5% did so in fiscal 2018.

China trade

Senior trade officials from the U.S. and China will sit down in Washington Thursday.

They are not expected to make much headway beyond possibly postponing new tariffs, set to take effect next week.

Overnight stocks were volatile ahead of the talks.