Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Survey: Most Americans favor shorter work weeks

A survey from OnePoll on behalf of the Financial Technology Association found that 57% of Americans find that the traditional five-day, 9 to 5 no longer works for them.

Federal Reserve to mee, issue new forecasts for inflation

The Federal Reserve meets Tuesday and Wednesday, and though it almost certainly won’t reduce its key interest rate, it is set to release new forecasts for the economy and inflation.

Foreclosure rates rose again in February

Home foreclosures rose again in February as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. Real estate data provider Attom says although foreclosures are rising, they remain well below the levels recorded during the 2008 financial crisis.

YouTube creators to start labeling artificial intelligence videos

Starting this week, YouTube creators will be required to label when realistic-looking videos were made using artificial intelligence, part of a broader effort by the company to be transparent about content that could otherwise confuse or mislead users.

T.G.I. Fridays to give free wings to fans with busted brackets

T.G.I. Fridays is giving basketball fans a consolation prize if they don’t achieve the elusive goal of picking a perfect March Madness bracket: Free wings.