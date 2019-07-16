INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Grads vs non-graduates

College graduates still earn more than non-college graduates in every state in the U.S., according to data from the 2017 American Consumer Survey.

Even though college is expensive at least for now, data suggests having a college degree pays more in the long run.

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon is projected to rack up $5.8 billion over Prime Day 2019.

Coresight Research says that’s a 49% increase over last year.

Meanwhile, customers complained about glitches on Amazon’s site for the second year in a row, they couldn’t add anything to their carts for some time.

Tech giants

Executives from Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook will face some tough questions at Tuesday’s hearing.

They will be questioned about their power, their size, their ability to censor users and data privacy.

There is bipartisan support for regulating the big tech companies, which could drastically change the way they do business.

IRS 1040 form

The IRS has a new 1040 tax filing form for next year.

It’s still one page, as the Trump administration promised to keep things simple.

The draft is is an early version and will be subject to a review and comment period.