INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Amazon

The Wall Street Journal says Amazon changed its search algorithm in ways that boost its own products.

Late last year, these people said, Amazon optimized the secret algorithm that ranks listings so that instead of showing customers mainly the most-relevant and best-selling listing when they search – as it had for more than a decade – the site also gives a boost to items that are more profitable for the company.

iPhone

If you’ve been itching to upgrade from an older iPhone, your wait is over. The three phones are now available for preorder. The devices will ship and hit stores shelves, Sept. 20.

The base iPhone 11 prices are $699, the base iPhone Pro is $999 and the base iPhone Pro Max is $1,099.

The phone can be ordered through Apple or wireless carriers.

Interest rate

Expectations are growing that the Federal Reserve won’t cut interest rates this week.

Markets generally expect the Fed to approve a quarter-point rate cute this week.

Better economic data, a thawing in the U.S – China relations and firming inflation are contributing to some thinking maybe they won’t cut rates.

Gas prices

Meanwhile, a U.S. – gas prices are expected to jump about 20 cents a gallon.

A longtime oil analyst told CNBC that consumers may experience “sticker shock” at the gas pump as soon as Tuesday.