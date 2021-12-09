Business

USPS Christmas shipping deadlines near

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 15: United States Postal Service (USPS) trucks are parked at a postal facility on August 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. In its recent quarterly statement the USPS reported a loss of nearly $2.3 billion and a 3.2 percent decline in package deliveries, the first decline in nearly a decade. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

​​INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s that time of year where Santa’s helpers at the United States Postal Service recommend you ship your packages to meet the deadline.

There is still time to ship those packages and have them arrive by Christmas but time is running out.

The deadlines for delivery by Dec. 25 are as follows:

USPS Retail Ground Service – Dec. 15

First Class Mail – Dec. 17

Priority Mail – Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express – Dec. 23

For more information on shipping deadlines and USPS shipping information, click here.