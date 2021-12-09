Business

USPS Christmas shipping deadlines near

by: Lakyn McGee
​​INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s that time of year where Santa’s helpers at the United States Postal Service recommend you ship your packages to meet the deadline.

There is still time to ship those packages and have them arrive by Christmas but time is running out.

The deadlines for delivery by Dec. 25 are as follows:

  • USPS Retail Ground Service – Dec. 15
  • First Class Mail – Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail – Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express – Dec. 23

