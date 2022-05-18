Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Natural gas prices could soar this summer

U.S. natural gas prices have more than doubled this year, and they could soar another 25% or more if it’s a hot summer, some analysts say.

In some parts of the south, where a heatwave is contributing to higher demand and prices, the weather is already hotter than normal.

Spirit, Frontier unions back merger plan

The union that represents flight attendants at Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines on Tuesday backed the carriers’ plans for a merger.

The announcement clears a labor hurdle among the biggest worker groups at the airlines.

JetBlue is also trying to buy Spirit.

Netflix lays off employees after subscriber loss

Netflix is laying off around 150 employees across the company.

The eliminated positions represent less than 2% of the streamer’s 11,000 staffers, with most of the cuts happening in the U.S.

The staff reductions come less than a month after Netflix reported its first subscriber loss in a decade.

Wingstop’s CEO is thinking about buying a farm

Wingstop’s plan to control chicken costs is to start raising its own animals.

The chicken wing chain is considering buying or building a farm as costs surge.

Wingstop CEO Charles Morrison says his supply-chain team has visited established farms and may buy those or start its own farm.

Buy now, pay later app ‘Zilch’ launches in the U.S.

Buy now, pay later platform Zilch has launched in the United States with over 150,000 pre-registered customers and a new Miami headquarters.

Zilch expects to hire over 100 employees in the U.S. within the next year and has set its sights on a potential market of 125 million users over the long term.

Its customers can pay over six weeks, in four installments, or in one lump sum. Customers who pay in full will benefit from cashback and special deals. deals and cashback.