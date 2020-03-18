Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Gas prices

Gas Buddy says that the national average for a gallon of gas could soon hit $1.99 with $1.49 on the horizon and some stations potentially pricing a gallon of regular as low as 99 cents.

The U.S. average hit $2.24 on Tuesday, down 20 cents from a month ago, with Oklahoma prices the lowest at $1.84 and Hawaii highest at $3.47.

Amazon

Amazon will prioritize medical supplies and household staples sold by independent third-party sellers in the United States and the European Union.

The company says once the items get into their warehouses, they will send them out to fulfill online orders.

The new rules will be in effect until at least April 5.

Internet

Internet providers AT&T, Comcast and Verizon are among a slew of companies that have committed to keeping Americans connected even if they can’t pay their bills during the coronavirus outbreak.

The pledge lasts 60 days.

They have also promised to waive any late fees incurred because of the coronavirus crisis and open their wi-fi hotspots to any American wh needs them.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson hopes to begin human clinical trials on a COVID-19 vaccine in early November.

The company’s chief scientific officers says they are making significant progress very quickly.

Regeneron said it aims to have a potential treatment for the coronavirus ready to start human clinical trials in early summer.