INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new dorm opened Thursday for Butler University students.

The school celebrated the grand opening of Irvington House. It houses nearly 650 beds.

An upgrade from other dorms, Irvington House has a cardio fitness room, private study spaces, a social lounge with a pool table and laundry on every floor.

The residence hall is the second Butler has opened since 2016. Both halls replaced two dorms built in the 1950s.