Home/Business, Inside INdiana Business, Latest News, Local, News/Carmel biotechnology company names CEO

News

Carmel biotechnology company names CEO

by:
Posted:

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Carmel-based MBX Biosciences Inc. has announced co-founder Kent Hawryluk as its next president and chief executive officer. 

In addition to his new role, Hawryluk is a member of the preclinical-stage biotechnology company’s board of directors.

Hawryluk previously served as chief business officer of California-based Avidity Biosciences LLC, which he also co-founded. He also co-founded Marcadia Biotech and MB2, which were later acquired by Roche and Novo Nordisk, respectively.

In addition to Hawryluk’s appointment, MBX has named Greg Davis vice president of product development. Davis has served as chairman of the board for West Lafayette-based Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: BASI) since 2017.

“MBX’s leadership team brings together individuals who have collaborated successfully over several decades to discover, develop and commercialize first-in-class endocrine therapeutics,” said Richard DiMarchi, co-founder and chief scientific officer of MBX Biosciences. “On behalf of MBX’s board of directors, I congratulate Kent on his new role and look forward to his leadership. We also congratulate and welcome Greg Davis to MBX in a key operational role.”

MBX, according to its website, aims to create therapies to treat rare endocrine diseases where there is inadequate treatment available. In September, the Indiana University Philanthropic Venture Fund announced a $500,000 investment in the company.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Schrader to Partner with Cushman & Wakefield for Auction

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business /

I

Columbia-City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. and commercial real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield are partnering to auction off 1,172 acres of land in Hancock County. The property will be auctioned in 24 tracts and includes more than 800 acres of cropland, as well as several industrial and commercial buildings.
Read the Full Article

Easy Homemade Ramen Recipe with Pork

by: Amber HankinsAmber Hankins /

I

This winter weather just begs for a comforting, hot, brothy […]
Read the Full Article

Physical therapist charged with killing his wife, 3 children

by: The Associated PressThe Associated Press /

I

The bodies were discovered Monday in Celebration, a community located near Disney World.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Schrader to Partner with Cushman & Wakefield for Auction

News /

Easy Homemade Ramen Recipe with Pork

Indy Style Recipes /

Physical therapist charged with killing his wife, 3 children

News /

State returns control of 3 poor performing schools to IPS

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.