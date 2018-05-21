Carmel Clay Schools interim superintendent to make recommendation on elementary schools

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — One of the interim superintendents of Carmel Clay Schools is expected to make a recommendation about whether to close any elementary schools in the district.

The recommendation is expected to come at Monday night’s school board meeting.

The district has been holding public meetings about the possibility of a closing for the past several weeks.

The district has been looking at potentially closing Carmel Elementary and Orchard Park Elementary and building a new school on the west side of Carmel, where the district says there is a need.

The district says this is because of declining enrollment at the elementary level and that both Carmel and Orchard Park need major renovations.



A final decision about the elementary schools will not be made at Monday night’s meeting. According to the district, the earliest the school board would take action on the recommendation would be at the next regular school board meeting on June 25.

The meeting tonight is at 7 p.m. at 5201 East Main Street.

The district will also be posting the meeting on their YouTube account.