Carmel firefighters host nearly 700 kids for day camp

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) –This week about 700 kids are learning what it takes to be a firefighter. Carmel firefighters organize the massive event each year. Firefighter Tim Griffin says it takes about 40 to 45 off-duty firefighters and their families to volunteer each day in order to host the day camp.

Griffin said the camp gives kids a chance to be active and also learn fire safety. They participate in several obstacle courses and mock training exercises with firefighters by their side.

One firefighter is even taking extra steps to make sure all the kids get the full experience. Jordan Cox partnered with a camper named Logan. Logan must use a wheelchair, but that would make most of the activities impossible for him, so Cox carried Logan through the exercises and obstacles.

Firefighter for a Day Camp is full for 2019. Visit the City of Carmel website for details on next year’s event. Registration is typically held in May.