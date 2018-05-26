Center Grove coach will keep job after investigation

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — After a three-month investigation, Center Grove Schools has determined a high school football coach will continue to work in the district and the district will develop a guide for teachers and students to set up expectations for behavior in extracurricular activities.

In a letter to parents on Friday, school officials said the investigation into allegations against Eric Moore, which began in February, had ended after an independent investigator interviewed 42 people regarding claims which, according to the letter, included: inappropriate language, aggressive physical contact, intimidating and embarrassing students, pressuring athletes to return from injuries, violating IHSAA rules about practices and interfering with parents and students contacting college recruiters.

The findings of the investigation substantiated the claims of inappropriate language and intimidating and embarrassing students, according to the letter, while the claims of aggressive physical contact “were found to be credible but did not rise to the level of abuse,” according to school officials.

The allegations against Moore related to pressuring athletes to return from injuries, violating IHSAA rules about practices and interfering with parents and students contacting college recruiters were not found to be substantial, the letter said.

School officials thanked Moore for his “professionalism and cooperation” during the investigation, as he continued to work at the school as a teacher and coach, and said the investigation had prompted “changes that will impact the culture in all of out extracurricular activities,” the letter said.

The school district said it would be developing a handbook for coaches, sponsors of extracurricular activities and the students who participate in them because of what the letter referred to as “a larger, systemic issue within the culture of our extra-curricular activities.”

See below for the full letter from the school district: