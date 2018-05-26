Center Grove coach will keep job after investigation

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — After a three-month investigation, Center Grove Schools has determined a high school football coach will continue to work in the district and the district will develop a guide for teachers and students to set up expectations for behavior in extracurricular activities.
In a letter to parents on Friday, school officials said the investigation into allegations against Eric Moore, which began in February, had ended after an independent investigator interviewed 42 people regarding claims which, according to the letter, included: inappropriate language, aggressive physical contact, intimidating and embarrassing students, pressuring athletes to return from injuries, violating IHSAA rules about practices and interfering with parents and students contacting college recruiters.
The findings of the investigation substantiated the claims of inappropriate language and intimidating and embarrassing students, according to the letter, while the claims of aggressive physical contact “were found to be credible but did not rise to the level of abuse,” according to school officials.
The allegations against Moore related to pressuring athletes to return from injuries, violating IHSAA rules about practices and interfering with parents and students contacting college recruiters were not found to be substantial, the letter said.
School officials thanked Moore for his “professionalism and cooperation” during the investigation, as he continued to work at the school as a teacher and coach, and said the investigation had prompted “changes that will impact the culture in all of out extracurricular activities,” the letter said.
The school district said it would be developing a handbook for coaches, sponsors of extracurricular activities and the students who participate in them because of what the letter referred to as “a larger, systemic issue within the culture of our extra-curricular activities.”
See below for the full letter from the school district:
Dear Center Grove Families:
The investigation into allegations against Coach Eric Moore has ended. This investigation was initiated in February. An outside, independent investigator was hired to ensure an unbiased investigation could be conducted. This person interviewed 42 people as part of a thorough review of any accusations or concerns regarding Coach Moore that were brought to our attention over the past few weeks. Allegations were substantiated related to inappropriate language. Additional allegations related to aggressive physical contact were found to be credible but did not rise to the level of abuse. Allegations of intimidating and embarrassing students were substantiated. Allegations were not substantiated related to pressuring athletes to return from injuries, violating IHSAA rules about practices, interfering with parents and students contacting college recruiters, and other miscellaneous claims. Center Grove cannot release the names of those who provided information during interviews. Additionally, Center Grove does not release information regarding disciplinary action against employees that does not result in demotion, suspension without pay, or termination. What we can share is that the information obtained during these interviews is prompting changes that will impact the culture in all of our extra-curricular activities. We appreciate Coach Moore’s professionalism and cooperation throughout this process during which he continued to teach and coach.
We understand that athletics and other extracurricular activities elicit strong responses from coaches, athletes, sponsors, participants, and spectators. Center Grove has high expectations for the behavior of all involved to reflect good sportsmanship and represent our school and community well. We appreciate the passion and commitment of our coaches and sponsors. We support their dedication to using sports, music, clubs, and other activities to help students grow into confident, high-achieving adults. We recognize our responsibility to support our staff members in their demanding and important roles as coaches and sponsors. But there are areas where improvement is necessary to meet our high expectations, while always demonstrating respect for everyone involved.
The way we teach and coach our children continues to evolve. But our top priority remains the wellbeing of our students. Through this investigation, we have identified a larger, systemic issue within the culture of our extra-curricular activities. We recognize that we have not clearly outlined our expectations for the behavior of our coaches and sponsors and plan to remedy that immediately. Our school administrators are developing expectations for athletics and extracurricular activities (ECAs). These expectations will be outlined in a handbook for coaches/sponsors. We are also drafting guidelines for students who participate in athletics and other ECAs that will help them understand what can be expected of them and how they should be treated, along with resources available to them. Coach Moore is supportive of these steps and has expressed concerns about the increasing demands placed on our student-athletes. He is welcoming of the opportunity to set a new course for the preparation of college-ready students and athletes.
We recognize that the media attention surrounding this investigation has been difficult for our community. We have seen a range of emotions and an outpouring of support for Coach Moore. The lasting impact he has had on the lives of many of our students is undeniable. As we move forward, we will support Coach Moore and all of our coaches and sponsors, while providing accountability to our high standards. It is our sincere hope that our community can come back together and move forward with the goal of doing what is best for our students.
Sincerely, Rich Arkanoff, EdD
Superintendent
Scott Alexander
Board President
Carol Tumey
Vice President
Rob Daniels
Board Secretary
Adam Norman
Board Member
Jack Russell
Board Member