Central Indiana trick-or-treating times for 2018
(WISH) -- Communities around central Indiana have provided times for trick-or-treating this year. All times are for Oct. 31 unless noted.
- Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Avon: 5-9 p.m.
- Bargersville: 6-9 p.m.
- Bedford: 6-9 p.m.
- Beech Grove: 5-8 p.m.
- Bloomington: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Brown County: 5-7 p.m.
- Brownsburg: 6-8:30 p.m. There will also be a "haunted police station" at 31 N. Green St.
- Carmel: 5-8 p.m.
- Chesterfield: 5:30-9 p.m.
- Cicero: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Clayton: 6-8 p.m.
- Columbus: 5-7:30 p.m.
- Crawfordsville: 5-8 p.m.
- Crothersville: 6-8 p.m.
- Danville: 6-8 p.m.
- Decatur: 6-8 p.m.
- Delphi: 6-8 p.m.
- Edinburgh: 6-8 p.m.
- Farmland: 6-8 p.m.
- Fishers: 6-8 p.m.
- Flora: 6-8 p.m.
- Fortville: 5-8 p.m.
- Franklin: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Greensburg: 5-8 p.m.
- Greencastle: 6-8 p.m.
- Greenfield: 5-8 p.m.
- Greenwood: 6-8 p.m.
- Hartford City: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Hope: 6-8 p.m.
- Indianapolis: 6-8 p.m.
- Johnson County (unincorporated): 6-8 p.m.
- Kokomo: 6-8 p.m.
- Lapel: 6-8 p.m.
- Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.
- Lebanon: 6-9 p.m.
- Madison: 6-8 p.m.
- Marion: 5-8 p.m.
- Markleville: 6-8 p.m.
- McCordsville: 5-8 p.m.
- Middletown: 6-9 p.m.
- Morristown: 6-8 p.m.
- Muncie: 5-9 p.m.
- Nashville: 6-9 p.m.
- New Castle: 5-8 p.m.
- New Palestine: 5-9 p.m.
- Noblesville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- North Vernon: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Parker City: Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.
- Pendleton: 6-8 p.m.
- Pittsboro: 6-9 p.m.
- Plainfield: 5-8 p.m.
- Rushville: 5-8 p.m.
- Seymour: 5-7 pm.
- Shelbyville: 6-8 p.m.
- Speedway: 6-8 p.m.
- Tipton: Oct. 30 and 31 from 5-8 p.m.
- Westfield: 5-8 p.m.
- New Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Whitestown: 6-9 p.m.
- Zionsville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Local Headlines
Latest Local News
Trending Stories
National Headlines
-
-
Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.