Changing attire in medicine: Are lab coats out?

(WISH) — Lip piercings, arm sleeve tattoos and bubblegum-streaked hair: Millennials are redefining “business casual” in the medical workforce. Older generations are following suit and hospitals are embracing it, even encouraging employees to bring both professionalism and personality to the examination room.

“Company culture is rapidly changing,” Liz Dunlap, senior vice president and chief human resource officer at Indiana University Health, told WISH-TV. “Corporate policies have to keep pace with the change. That includes dress code.”

This is the very reason behind IU Health’s decision to loosen the reins on what’s considered appropriate attire within their hospitals.

“We’re understanding what employees want and putting their suggestions into action,” Dunlap continued. “A company that is culturally driven positively affects how employees perform.”

It’s been just over a year since the hospital implemented their less stringent dress code. Since that time, a nurse proudly sported her newly dyed hair. The pink streaks were in memory of her sister who died of breast cancer. Other employees were relieved when they no longer had to conceal their tattoos — tattoos with deeply personal meanings.

But while personal expression may benefit employees, how do patients feel?

Evidence shows traditional hospital attire — suit, tie and lab coat — reinforces authority, trust and a sense of professionalism. A lax wardrobe may come at the expense of credibility.

In an article published in “British Medical Journal,” researchers analyzed 30 studies assessing patient preferences for doctor attire. Formal attire, as well as white lab coats, irrespective of clothing underneath, were the preferred dress code in 18 out of the 30 studies. Professional dress was significantly more important to patients above 65 years old and in Europe and Asian countries compared to the United States.

According to the paper, “Professional attire may be an important modifiable aspect of the physician-patient relationship … a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach is improbable.” Authors suggest a tailored approach that takes the patient, provider and the context of the situation into consideration.

The analysis was restricted to physicians and did not assess nurses, technicians and other hospital support staff.

“That is not what our research has shown,” said Dunlap.

The hospital surveyed more than 1,000 patients and the message was clear: Patients care about their quality of treatment, not what caregivers look like.

While the research supporting these findings is limited to IU Health, they may be onto something. When asked if other hospitals should revisit their rule books, Dunlap responded with an enthusiastic yes.

“Organizations need to look for changes on an ongoing basis, and policies have to evolve. This not only attracts employees but leads to higher retention rates. Slower job turnover indicates higher job satisfaction among employees, which yields higher work performance and better patient care,” Dunlap said.