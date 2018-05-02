City kicks off events leading up to Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Wednesday was a big day on Monument Circle downtown.

The annual 500 Festival Kickoff to May event was held.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and executives from the 500 Festival and Indianapolis Motor Speedway had opening ceremonies for events leading up to the Indianapolis 500 on May 27. There was a mascot race, a lot of pictures taken and men on bicycles flipping over the mayor.

Hogsett said there is no place like Indy in May.

“It’s a great day. We deserve it. We’ve had a tough winter, so May has now come. The 500 Festival is always a special expression of Indiana and Indianapolis. We’re very proud that the Mini (OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon) will be held this Saturday, and all of the festivities that follow up to race day.”

The Monument Circle event had food and prizes. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee showed up, too.