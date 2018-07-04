City police bust nets $750,000 in drugs, 8 guns, 4 arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A months-long investigation in Indianapolis culminated Tuesday in four arrests and the seizure of “massive” amounts of drugs, firearms and cash, police said.

Authorities confiscated 45 pounds of narcotics suspected to be methamphetamine or heroin, eight guns and approximately $44,000, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Lt. Scott Hessong.

Police displayed the contraband during a Tuesday evening roll call at the department’s Southwest District headquarters. Black bags filled with a crystal-like substance were laid out beside bundles of cash and guns of various sizes.

“Each [dose] of heroin is like a few grains of sand,” said Hessong, pointing to the nine sealed bags. “We have 45 pounds that is packed solid. There’s no way to tell how many individual drug uses you have just with this product here.”

The confiscated drugs are believed to have a street value of $750,000, he added.

The four suspects taken into custody following the drug and firearms bust remained unidentified Wednesday morning.

Authorities did not immediately confirm the charges they could face, but revealed all four are suspected of selling drugs primarily in the city’s southwest and southeast regions.

“We made a significant dent in our narcotics trade in Indianapolis,” Hessong announced. “Hopefully we will have less overdoses over the weekend.”