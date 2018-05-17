Clock tower comes back after more than 70 years

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A dream will come true for a group in Crawfordsville Thursday. For the last 22 years a group has been at work to bring the clock tower back to the Montgomery County Courthouse.

The Clock Tower Restoration Committee is the group behind the push to bring the piece of history back to the historic building.

“I feel like it’s Christmas morning and I just got up and I’m going to get presents. I just think it’s super. I couldn’t be happier, this is one of the greatest days of my life,” said Clock Tower

Restoration Committee member Sandy Lofland-Brown on Monday when the clock tower was delivered to Crawfordsville.

The clock tower was taken down back in the 1940’s after it was reported to be leaning. That was during the time of WWII so there was not money to fix it. Since that time, the courthouse has sat

missing the iconic piece on top.

“It looks incomplete and it just kind of almost brings its pride back to it,” said Christian Webb, who traveled to see clock-tower be delivered.

On Thursday, the clock tower will be raised and will once again sit on top of the courthouse.

“It’s just great to see one of the biggest landmarks in the county is going to be back proudly watching over the city once again,” Webb added.

The group still has about $40,000 to raise to complete the project.

Donations can be mailed to the following address:

Montgomery County Historical Society

Sandy Lofland-Brown

1449 West U S Highway 136

Crawfordsville, IN 47933

On June 17, a dedication will be held outside the courthouse.