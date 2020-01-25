Cloudy and chilly Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Snow showers come to an end later tonight.

TONIGHT: Any snow showers falling across the area will come to an end later tonight. Skies stay mostly cloudy with brisk winds out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph. Those winds diminish after midnight. It’s going to be chilly with lows falling into the upper 20s close to 30.

SUNDAY: Skies stay mostly cloudy for much of Sunday. Winds won’t be as strong as what they were on Saturday. It’s going to be chilly with all of the cloud cover. Highs climb into the middle and upper 30s which is right around normal for this time of year.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows near 29.

MONDAY: Skies stay mostly cloudy for the first part of the work week. It’s going to be chilly once again with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re in store for several cloudy days around central Indiana. It will be quiet to start of the first part of the work week. We’ll see a chance for a few rain or snow showers on Wednesday. Highs stay in the upper 30s close to 40. Another wintry mix head this way on Friday. Highs climb back into the lower 40s for next weekend.