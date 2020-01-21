Comfort food coming to The Yard at Fishers District

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Fishers Test Kitchen and Sun King Brewing have announced the newest addition to The Yard at Fishers District. Indianapolis’ King Dough Pizza owners Adam and Alicia Sweet will offer southern comfort food including fried chicken and root beer-braised pork at Natural State Provisions.

Natural State Provisions will replace West Coast Nook, following the departure of Chef Leisha Berg, who decided to step away from the project.

“Fishers District, and specifically Fishers Test Kitchen, is our first major effort to put the Fishers’ culinary scene on the map,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “We are excited to welcome chefs Adam and Alicia Sweet to the team that will make our city an interesting and dynamic culinary destination.”

Adam and Alicia Sweet launched King Dough Pizza in Bloomington in 2015, opening a second successful location in Indianapolis in 2019.