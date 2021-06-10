Coronavirus

Community Health Network requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community Health Network employees are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company announced the requirement on Thursday, adding that more than 60% of the company’s 16,000 employees have already voluntarily received the vaccine.

“Since the pandemic started, our caregivers have proven time and again to be heroes in the face of daunting and sometimes frightening challenges,” said Community president and CEO Bryan Mills. “Getting vaccinated is one more step in the collective fight against COVID-19.”

Community also requires the flu vaccine for its employees. Like the flu vaccine, exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine will be made for religious and medical reasons, according to the company.

Vendors, contractors, and volunteers who work at the hospitals in Community’s health system are also required to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The company said all of its employees are expected to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15.