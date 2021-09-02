Coronavirus

Dr. Jerome Adams explains how to stay as safe as possible while traveling over Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joined News 8 at 6 on Wednesday to discuss a variety of COVID-related topics, including how people can stay safe while traveling over Labor Day weekend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising unvaccinated people to stay home for the holiday weekend, and Adams says the increase in travel will “absolutely” lead to another surge in cases. However, Adams stressed that taking precautions like wearing masks and getting tested before attending a gathering can help limit the surge.

“You can’t do anything about herd immunity across the country, but you can achieve herd immunity at your party, at your gathering within your house by making sure everyone who’s coming — or at least the majority — are vaccinated and making sure those who aren’t are wearing a mask,” Adams said.

Adams also shared his thoughts on the executive order signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb Wednesday that keeps students in districts with mask mandates from having to quarantine if they are in close contact with someone who tests positive.

“The CDC guidelines say that you do not have to quarantine if you’re a close contact in school and both people were wearing masks,” Adams said. “So here’s the real key here: We need to make sure those mask mandates are translating into people actually wearing those masks and they will keep people in school, just like having as many people who are eligible as possible vaccinated will keep individuals in school.”

Click on the video to watch the full interview with Adams.