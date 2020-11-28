High school swim team practices outside struggling to find pool during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Guerin Catholic High School’s swim team typically uses the indoor pool at Noblesville High School, but the pandemic has cut off access to that pool.

The team has found an alternative site for practice at the Forest Park outdoor pool. On the Friday after Thanksgiving, the pool was alive with swimmers.

“Honestly, I kind of like it,” said Aaron Cradick, a senior at Guerin. “I know it will certainly be memories down the road and obviously it is a new experience. I have not had too much trouble staying warm or anything like that. It’s quite nice, the outside temperature might be cold, but the water is certainly warm enough.”

The team doesn’t have a home pool and has paid to practice at different pools over the years. This year, finding a place and time for 30 high-school swimmers to practice has been tough.

“The air is nice because normally in an indoor pool the air quality is pretty bad, so I like being outside getting fresh air,” said swimmer Erica Hunckler.

Many public high schools in the area have restricted the use of their pools, or the time available. Some of the larger pools have been dominated by larger swim clubs.

While the Forest Park pool is heated, it’s still outside.

“It is better than not swimming at all,” said swimmer Erin Reynon.

The sun was out Friday with a slight breeze from the south, and the swimmers wasted little time getting in and out of the water. The water temperature is kept between 75 and 80 degrees, but practice during the week is often in the dark.

“I like being outside, I think it makes you tougher,” said swimmer Grant Bricking.

The swimmers said practice outside in the cold is tough, which they hope will pay dividends in their next meet.

“I think the results will come in the meantime,” said Bricking. “Right now being outside makes your body a little bit tougher and I think growing together as a team outside has really helped.”

The team plans to hold practice at an indoor pool 30-40 minutes away in Indianapolis. They don’t expect to have their own indoor pool for some time but could come back to Forest Park depending on the weather.

