Indiana dashboard adds 73 COVID deaths, 4,148 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, March 27. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 26,440 on Tuesday from 26,367 on March 12. That’s an increase of 73.

Since Jan. 2, when the state reported 25,978 deaths, Indiana has recorded 462 deaths.

In comparison, Indiana on March 22 had reported 150 flu deaths in the 2023-2024 season so far.

The amount of probable COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,548 on Tuesday from 1,538 on March 12. That’s an increase of 10.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,206,780 on Tuesday from 2,202,632 on March 12. That’s an increase of 4,148.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 37 hospital admissions and 200 emergency room visits on Tuesday. The March 12 figures were 24 hospital admissions and 296 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,867,114 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 54.8% of the total population.

A total of 993,965 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday, the state’s website says.

More Indiana data on the coronavirus can be found online.