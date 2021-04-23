Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,124 new COVID-19 cases; 5 more deaths

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,124 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 22.

A total of 712,858 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says five more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between March 24 and April 22.

A total of 12,848 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 408 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.9%.

There are currently 846 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,588,133 tests have been administered to 3,352,755 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,938,806 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,685,255 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 675,491 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 144,878,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 83,280,000 recoveries and more than 3,075,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

