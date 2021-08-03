Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,610 new COVID-19 cases; 13 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,610 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between July 30 and Aug. 2.

A total of 775,686 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 13 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between July 28 and Aug. 1.

A total of 13,596 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 429 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 15.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 7.8%.

There are currently 985 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,270,135 tests have been administered to 3,678,614 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,910,973 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,958,498 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 737,306 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 199,122,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,240,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.