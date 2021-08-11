Coronavirus

ISDH: 2,507 new COVID-19 cases; 19 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 2,507 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Aug. 10.

A total of 790,926 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 19 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths happened between July 26 and Aug. 10.

A total of 13,680 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 430 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 17.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 9.3%.

There are currently 1,296 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,488,627 tests have been administered to 3,723,245 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,991,516 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,990,219 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 741,715 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 204,266,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,319,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.