ISDH: 2,916 new COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 2,916 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Aug. 29.

A total of 855,031 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH no additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

A total of 13,980 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 439 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 18.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 10.9%.

There are currently 2,221 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 12,243,743 tests have been administered to 3,911,860 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,210,555 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,094,764 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 760,682 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 216,603,365 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,504,692 deaths.

