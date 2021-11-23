Coronavirus

ISDH: 3,200 new COVID cases; 51 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 3,200 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded on Nov. 22.

A total of 1,080,505 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 51 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22.

A total of 16,788 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 581 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 20.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 10.8%.

A total of 15,232,618 tests have been administered to 4,489,417 Hoosiers.

There are currently 1,764 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 7,602,020 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,419,807 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 994,510 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 258,555,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,163,000 deaths.

