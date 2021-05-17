Coronavirus

ISDH: 559 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 559 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 16.

A total of 735,999 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says six more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between May 12 and May 15.

A total of 13,069 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 11.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.0%.

There are currently 817 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,194,882 tests have been administered to 3,454,998 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,817,825 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,305,943 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 700,135 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 163,161,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,381,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.