ISDH: 607 new COVID-19 cases; 1 more death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 607 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 9.

A total of 730,306 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says one more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred on May 9.

A total of 13,004 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 415 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.2%.

There are currently 912 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,035,551 tests have been administered to 3,424,578 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,587,006 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,144,438 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 691,698 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 158,407,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 94,463,000 recoveries and more than 3,294,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.