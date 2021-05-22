Coronavirus

ISDH: 683 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 683 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 21.

A total of 739,626 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says six more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 30 and May 21.

A total of 13,136 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 800 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,308,003 tests have been administered to 3,474,640 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,997,447 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,414,328 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 705,781 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 166,231,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,445,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.