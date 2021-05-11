Coronavirus

ISDH: 687 new COVID-19 cases; 15 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 687 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 10.

A total of 730,969 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 15 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 13 and May 9.

A total of 13,018 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 416 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.3%.

There are currently 880 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,050,352 tests have been administered to 3,427,454 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,618,946 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,167,259 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 694,093 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 159,073,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 95,133,000 recoveries and more than 3,306,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.