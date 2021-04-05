Coronavirus

ISDH: 762 new COVID-19 cases; 1 more death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 762 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between April 3 and April 4.

A total of 691,625 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says one more Hoosier have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred on April 3.

A total of 12,668 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 407 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 11.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.3%.

There are currently 704 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,038,809 tests have been administered to 3,279,662 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,015,788 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,244,458 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 658,326 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 131,433,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 74,598,000 recoveries and more than 2,854,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.