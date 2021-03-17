ISDH: 919 new COVID-19 cases; 16 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 919 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between on March 16.

A total of 674,430 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 16 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 20 and March 15.

A total of 12,482 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 411 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.1%.

There are currently 609 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,515,391 tests have been administered to 3,193,023 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,195,337 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 870,136 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 517,619 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 120, 848,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 68,536,000 recoveries and more than 2,673,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.