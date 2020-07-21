ISDH: More than 730 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 734 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 20 while the 20 new deaths are from between July 6 and July 20.

In total, there are 57,916 COVID-19 cases and 2,652 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 644,805 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 14,735,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 8,330,000 recoveries and more than 610,000 deaths.

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

