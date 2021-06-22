Coronavirus

Marion County COVID restrictions to remain in place

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Current coronavirus restrictions will remain in place in Marion County for at least a couple more weeks.

That’s the latest update provided by the Marion County Public Health Department Tuesday morning.

Dr. Virginia Caine said that the number of daily new positive cases is down, positivity is down and deaths are also down.

However, the number of people vaccinated has still not risen to a place where she would like it to be.

Caine says 39% of all Marion County residents are vaccinated. She wants that number to be 50%.

She also says nearly half of all new cases are happening in people between the ages of 20-39.

Additionally, Caine said no decision of capacity limits have been made for Colts game or the NASCAR race at the Speedway will be made until at least the week of July 4.