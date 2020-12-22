US Surgeon General hopes to boost COVID-19 vaccine trust among Indiana’s minority population

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana and national health officials are coming together Tuesday morning to host a virtual conference in an effort to boost COVID-19 vaccine trust among minorities.

The statewide effort is hosted by the Indiana Minority Health Coalition with the goal of breaking down vaccine facts and myths.



Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will join Indiana’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver to discuss the state’s plan for vaccine rollout.

The coalition announced on Monday that U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams will join the discussion which will focus on the historical trauma and distrust with vaccinations among minority populations.

Distrust towards the vaccine is a concern for health leaders. A recent Axios-Ipsos poll shows 29% of Black Americans say they wont get the vaccine. That’s compared to 20% of white and 20% of Hispanic people who say they wont get the vaccine.

“To truly promote confidence in these vaccines, we must start by acknowledging this history of mistreatment and exploitation of minorities by the medical community and the government,” Adams said after getting his first done of vaccine last week.

Trending Headlines

The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. Those interested in attending must register in advance.